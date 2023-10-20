Rahul advised to focus on infighting in Congress

Warangal: Instead of criticising the BRS government, Congress top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should focus on his party leaders who are tugging in different directions, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Addressing a press conference along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar in Hanumakonda on Thursday, she said that instead of reading out the script prepared by someone, Rahul and Priyanka need to understand the issues faced by the locals. She was referring to their speech at a public meeting in Mulugu.

The Congress may claim that it had brought in the Forests Rights Act but it didn’t do any justice to the tribals, she said. With elections around the corner, the Congress which ruled the country for many decades has finally come forward to give national status to the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma jatara (carnival) if it regains power at the Centre, she said.

Rathod said that the BRS Government had already granted land ownership rights to the podu practitioners to the extent of 4.06 lakh acres. Mulugu MLA Seethakka’s family is also one among the podu beneficiaries, Rathod said.

KCR brought the administration to the doorsteps of people by making Mulugu and Bhupalpally district headquarters, she said. It’s better if Rahul focuses on infighting in his party, she said. MPs P Dayakar, Maloth Kavitha and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy were among others present.