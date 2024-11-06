Rahul Gandhi interacts with spectrum of civil society groups

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacted with a spectrum of civil society groups over the caste census during his visit to Hyderabad on Tuesday. From the 400 invitees who attended the State-level consultations on caste census at Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally, Rahul Gandhi spoke to a few of them who represented various castes and communities. The group of around six to eight was selected by the Pradesh Congress Committee, the organiser of the event.

During the interactive session which lasted for about 40 minutes, Rahul Gandhi took suggestions as to how to take forward the caste census in the State to make it successful. While the Congress leader emphasised about the urgency of the caste census, the participants in the discussion continued to present their suggestions for improving the exercise, including questions being raised in questionnaires. “Rahul Gandhi wanted active participation of the civil society in the upcoming exercise. Emphasis was thrown at how this crucial exercise which would reflect on the nation should turn into a role model and a successful pilot project,” told one of the participants to The Hans India.