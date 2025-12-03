Rahul has become an opposition’s albatross: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao criticised the Congress leadership, asserting that Rahul Gandhi has become an albatross around the neck of India’s Opposition.

Speaking at the prestigious IGNITION Summit organised by the Shiv Nadar Foundation in Chennai, K T Rama Rao said that Rahul Gandhi lacks vision for India’s future, and his leadership has weakened the Congress to the point where it can no longer function as a national Opposition party.

The Congress party has completely failed as a national Opposition. The country’s largest Opposition party has been unable to present any credible agenda or alternative model to counter the BJP, and that Rahul Gandhi and his leadership have now become Prime Minister Modi’s biggest strength, said K T Rama Rao.