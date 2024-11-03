Rahul, Kharge to guide caste census after brainstorming

Hyderabad: Unlike the Modi-led BJP government, the Congress party believes in consulting all and taking their suggestions before embarking on any important schemes. As part of this, the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be meeting all the party leaders on November 5 to elicit their views on the caste census and will guide the state unit and government, said TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“Not just that, it has also been decided to convene an all-party meeting on November 6 or 7. Apart from the all-party leaders’ views of intellectuals and representatives of all castes, students and representatives of civil society groups would also be taken,” the TPCC chief said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Rahul Gandhi has always been at the forefront of advocating social justice. He said he has told them that he does not need cheerleaders. He wanted a free and frank discussion on the caste census and was open even to criticism from any quarter regarding the caste census. Goud said, unlike Modi, Rahul Gandhi was open to criticism. He said after taking the opinions of all stakeholders, Rahul would give certain guidelines to the PCC to go ahead with the caste census.