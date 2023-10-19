Rahul, Priyanka slam BRS, BJP for TS woes

Mulugu: Even facing the tempest of a situation politically, the Congress fulfilled its promise – separate Telangana - which it gave to people in 2004. But the people’s aspirations remained aloof, the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka emphasised at the first leg of the Congress’ Bus Yatra at the heart of tribal hinterland, Mulugu on Wednesday.

Further the duo tried to buttress that Congress had delivered what it had promised, pointing to the States - Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Priyanka made no bones in stating that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remote control is with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and KCR are focused on protecting the interests of land, sand, liquor and mine mafias rather than resolving the issues of the common man.

Talking on social justice, Priyanka said that there are just three ministers from the backward classes (BCs) in the KCR Cabinet even though the population of BCs is more than 50 per cent in Telangana. On the other hand, the Modi Government is scared of conducting caste census which gives a clear picture of social justice, she said. “This election is for you to decide,” Priyanka said, referring to the importance of electing a party that works for the people. Taking on the BRS Government, Rahul Gandhi called the Dharani portal a huge scam which was denying the rights of distressed sections. KCR failed to fulfil his election promises such as crop loan waiver, three acres to Dalits, unemployment allowance to jobless among other things.

Unlike the BRS, the Congress will fulfil all its promises, Rahul said, referring to the ‘Six Guarantees’ announced by his party. Stating that Congress had fulfilled its promises in the States ruled by his party – Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, he asked the people to verify the veracity of his words.

The farmers in Chhattisgarh have the highest price for paddy, women in Karnataka travel free of cost in public transport buses and they are also enjoying the direct cash transfer benefits, he said. The Congress, which brought in the Forest Rights Act, is committed to grant rights over podu land to the Adivasis, he said. He assured of conducting the Sammakka Saralamma carnival of Medaram on the lines of Kumbh Mela if the Congress returns to power in the Centre.



Referring to the ensuing elections to the Assembly, Rahul said that the real contest is between the Congress and BRS. The BJP, the BRS and the MIM have a sole agenda to defeat the Congress, he said.

The BRS has always taken the side of the BJP-led Central Government, he said, referring to the key issues such as farmers’ bills etc.

“The BJP has a soft corner towards the BRS. There is not even a single case against KCR by the Central Investigating Agencies. On the other hand, the Modi Government had foisted 24 cases against me, including cancelling my Lok Sabha membership,” Rahul said, terming the BRS as a ‘B’ Team of the BJP.

Earlier, Rahul and Priyanka offered prayers at the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site – Ramappa Temple, where they took the blessings of the Lord Shiva by placing the ‘Six Guarantees’ document. The duo will stay in Bhupalpally. Top brass of Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Bhupalpally Congress nominee Gandra Satyanarayan Rao and a host of leaders were present.