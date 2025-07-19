Live
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects manufacturing unit in Kazipet
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced positive developments for Telangana, highlighting the swift progress of the Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet Mandal, Hanumakonda district. The project, valued at Rs 750 crore, is currently advancing at a rapid pace.
During his visit to inspect the site, the Union Minister described the project as a significant initiative for the state. He emphasised that this will be the largest railway manufacturing unit in the country and will generate numerous employment opportunities from 2026.
The Minister also revealed that Vande Bharat coaches will be produced here, further strengthening Indian Railways' capabilities. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the ongoing progress and development within the railway sector.