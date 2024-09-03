Live
Railway tracks damaged, several trains cancelled
Mahabubabad: The railway tracks in Mahbubabad district, particularly along the Kesamudram, Intikanna, and Tallapusala routes, have been severely damaged due to heavy rains.
This disruption has led to a complete halt in train services in the affected areas. As a result, the South Central Railway has cancelled several trains and rerouted others.
In response to the damage, railway officials have initiated repair work on the affected tracks. A team of approximately 500 railway staff and workers have been deployed to carry out the repairs at a rapid pace.
However, the ongoing floodwaters have posed a significant challenge to the repair efforts. Excavators have been brought in to divert the floodwater to facilitate the work.
