Rainfall to lash Hyderabad on Diwali

Hyderabad may witness rainfall this Diwali due to a low-pressure area around Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Following the change in weather conditions, the city might receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per the IMD-Hyderabad Director, the city's temperature might rise rapidly after the showers.

"Once it rains, we are expecting that the temperature will be about one to two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 30 to 33 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature will see a rise as well," said Director of India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna.

The Telangana State Development planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts that most parts of the city will receive 2.5 mm to 15.6 mm rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall is also expected in other parts of the State including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban and Yadadri Bhogir, might experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.