Rajagopal Reddy AP govt's decision on fixing metres to farm pump sets

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has welcomed the decision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fix smart meters to farm pump sets without collecting charges. Rajagopal flayed the TRS government for making unnecessary issue over installing meters to agricultural pump sets.

The BJP leader said that the BJP-led NDA government at Centre has been taking measures to strengthen power sector including Discoms with reforms. He made it clear that the Modi government had never officially asked states to fit meters to pump sets.

Rajagopal exuded confidence of the BJP victory in Munugodu by-election. "TRS leaders are mobilising people to their public meetings by giving money," he mocked. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) did not announce TRS candidate's name officially for Munugodu bypoll as he is scared of elections. He described by-election as 'Dharma Yudham' between the BJP and TRS.