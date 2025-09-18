Rajagopal Reddy expresses solidarity with unemployed youth

Hyderabad: To the discomfiture of the State Congress leadership, Munugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy announced that he would back the demands of unemployed youth in the State. He voiced strong criticism of the current Congress government, his own party, for its failure to create jobs as promised during the election campaign. Citing that they were ‘genuine’ concerns, he promised to take up the matter with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

After paying tributes at martyrs memorial at Gunpark on the occasion of Praja Palana Dinotsavam, the MLA proclaimed that he will support the protests of the unemployed and promised to visit the City Central Library, Ashok Nagar and to listen to the problems of the unemployed youth. While declaring that he will support the protests of the unemployed, he also suggested that the government should focus on the irregularities taking place in Group-1 examinations and recruitment.

The Congress MLA said that there are currently 30 lakh unemployed people in the state and they are demanding that the existing 1.5 lakh jobs be filled. He assured that he will stand by the unemployed youth for achievement of their dreams, aspirations and ambitions. He said it was a fact that the job recruitment was delayed and that the economy in the state is in crisis, but pointed out that the government was taking steps to fix it.

Rajagopal Reddy warned that if the government continues to neglect the job crisis, unemployed youth could bring it down, referencing to recent protests in Nepal. While acknowledging that not everyone can secure a government job, he stressed that the government must show a clear path to employment for educated youth. He pledged to act as a bridge between the government and unemployed youth to ensure their issues are addressed.