Rajagopal seeks quash of 2021 criminal case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice K Lakshman “reserved” orders on petition filed by Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy seeking quash of a criminal case 445/2024 (FIR 321/2021) registered against him in Choutuppal police station.

The case was registered for creating disturbance in a government organised programme in Choutuppal mandal, Lakkaram, Munugode constituency, during which Jagdish Reddy, the then minister was participating in the food security card distribution programme. While the minister was speaking, Rajagopal Reddy approached him and snatched the mike, thereby creating hurdles and disturbance. During this interregnum, there was a clash between the BRS activists and the petitioner’s men. On a complaint by the Choutuppal tahsildar case was registered against Reddy.

Counsel for Reddy contended before Justice Lakshman that Jagdish Reddy had organised the programme without giving prior intimation to the petitioner due to which a coomootion erupted leading to the clash.