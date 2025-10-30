Rajender Reddy Eyes Palamuru Mayor Post; Congress Circles Abuzz with Speculation

Mahbubnagar: Political circles in Mahbubnagar are abuzz with reports that Congress leader and former employees’ union president Rajender Reddy is preparing to contest for the Palamuru Mayor post in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Sources say he is likely to enter the fray as a corporator from Srinivasa Colony, setting the stage for an interesting political battle.

Known for his unwavering role in the Telangana movement and his leadership as the Joint District President of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association (TNGOs), Rajender Reddy carved a niche for himself as a strong voice of employees and activists. During the peak of the agitation, he played a pivotal role in uniting employees under the Telangana cause, facing challenges, insults, and even police cases—but never stepping back from the movement.

With his long administrative experience and deep understanding of governance, Reddy’s leadership qualities have long been recognized. In fact, the BJP once tried to field him in the 2012 Mahbubnagar by-election, but his continuing service tenure and close ties with KCR kept him away from the race.

Over the years, Reddy has endured several political setbacks but continued his journey with determination. Though many expected him to contest from the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) floated by Prof. Kodandaram, he instead worked behind the scenes to strengthen the party. Two years ago, he joined the Congress Party in the presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and worked actively for MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy’s victory in the Assembly elections.

Despite his efforts, Reddy reportedly feels that his contribution hasn’t been given due recognition within the party. His disappointment grew after he was denied a chance to contest for the District Club President post recently. Expressing his anguish, he told close associates that despite risking his life and dedicating himself to the party, his work has gone unnoticed.

Now, political observers believe Reddy is determined to bounce back—this time eyeing the Palamuru Mayor chair. His decision to contest as a corporator from Srinivasa Colony is seen as the first step toward that goal.

However, the Congress may soon face a tricky situation, as another influential leader from the Reddy community is also reportedly vying for the same position. With both leaders commanding local support, how the Congress leadership balances this internal rivalry will determine the party’s next big move in Palamuru politics.