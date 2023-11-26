Rajendranagar Congress candidate campaigns in YSR colony at Manikonda

As part of the election campaign, Congress Party candidate Kasturi Narendra Anna started campaigning in YSR Colony under Manikonda Municipality of Rajendranagar Constituency.

At every step, Kasturi Narendra the candidate of our Congress party, continued his campaign by explaining every guarantee in the guarantee card of Congress party and the people gave him huge welcome.

As part of this program, Manikonda Municipality Party President Jitender, fans and Congress party ranks participated in large numbers.