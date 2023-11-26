  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rajendranagar Congress candidate campaigns in YSR colony at Manikonda

Rajendranagar Congress candidate campaigns in YSR colony at Manikonda
x
Highlights

As part of the election campaign, Congress Party candidate Kasturi Narendra Anna started campaigning in YSR Colony under Manikonda Municipality of Rajendranagar Constituency.

As part of the election campaign, Congress Party candidate Kasturi Narendra Anna started campaigning in YSR Colony under Manikonda Municipality of Rajendranagar Constituency.

At every step, Kasturi Narendra the candidate of our Congress party, continued his campaign by explaining every guarantee in the guarantee card of Congress party and the people gave him huge welcome.

As part of this program, Manikonda Municipality Party President Jitender, fans and Congress party ranks participated in large numbers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X