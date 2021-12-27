Rama Rajeshwari takes charge as Nalgonda SP

Nalgonda: Rama Rajeshwari took charge as the new SP of the district on Monday. She is the first woman SP of the district.

She took over the charge from SP AV Ranganath who was posted as Traffic joint Commissioner of Hyderabad. New SP Rama Rajeshwari belongs to 2009 batch. She had previously served as Additional SP in Nalgonda district in 2013-15.

She took part in outgoing SP Ranganath's send off meeting held at the meeting hall in DPO office and stated that she was proud to speak about SP Ranganath who mingled with the people and stood by the victims and enhanced the dignity of the Police department.

Later, she met Tunagaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore at his residence and expressed her condolence over the demise of his father. She inspected the arrangements being made near MLA Kishore's house on the eve of CM KCR's visit to Kishore's house on Wednesday.