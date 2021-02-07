Ramagundam: Youths asked to focus on acquiring skills

Ramagundam: The National Therma Power Corporation, besides its core area of electricity generation, is focusing on developing skills for employability of underprivileged and unemployed youth in the nearby villages of its power plants, said Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana), while addressing the valedictory function of 'Machine Operator Assistant–Injection Moulding' programme held at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar further added that NTPC would extend necessary support for training to deserving youth so that they find suitable employment.

He further advised the Machine Operator Assistant–Injection Moulding pass-out youth to use their knowledge in strategic industries and make a career out of it. On the occasion, Sunil Kumar along with other dignitaries handed over certificates to 40 Injection Moulding passouts.