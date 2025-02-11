Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- ISRO visit sparks STEM dreams for 51 rural Jharkhand girls
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gunadala Mary Matha festivities draw the devout
- T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
- ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade
- RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation
- Essential tips to keep your locks healthy
Just In
Ramannapet: Roaches, dead rats found in gurukul water tank
Ramannapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): District Collector Hanumanth Rao severely reprimanded the principal of Janampalli Balika Gurukul School, Raja, warning...
Ramannapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): District Collector Hanumanth Rao severely reprimanded the principal of Janampalli Balika Gurukul School, Raja, warning that strict action would be taken if the institution did not change its working methods.
On Monday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the school and expressed strong displeasure over the unhygienic conditions. He was particularly angered upon finding cockroaches and rats dead inside the water tanks used by the students. Frustrated, he questioned why such a small sys-tem was being neglected.
As part of the inspection, the Collector directly interacted with students who openly shared their griev-ances, revealing that they were forced to clean classrooms and bathrooms. They revealed that Rs 3 was being deducted from their cosmetic charges. They were being served substandard vegetables in their meals. Contaminated water was causing allergic reactions.
Moreover, they informed that monkey attacks were leading to injuries. Rotten vegetables, oversized brinjals, and potatoes were difficult to eat, and when they refused to eat them, they were verbally abused.