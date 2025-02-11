Ramannapet: Roaches, dead rats found in gurukul water tank

Ramannapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): District Collector Hanumanth Rao severely reprimanded the principal of Janampalli Balika Gurukul School, Raja, warning that strict action would be taken if the institution did not change its working methods.

On Monday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the school and expressed strong displeasure over the unhygienic conditions. He was particularly angered upon finding cockroaches and rats dead inside the water tanks used by the students. Frustrated, he questioned why such a small sys-tem was being neglected.

As part of the inspection, the Collector directly interacted with students who openly shared their griev-ances, revealing that they were forced to clean classrooms and bathrooms. They revealed that Rs 3 was being deducted from their cosmetic charges. They were being served substandard vegetables in their meals. Contaminated water was causing allergic reactions.

Moreover, they informed that monkey attacks were leading to injuries. Rotten vegetables, oversized brinjals, and potatoes were difficult to eat, and when they refused to eat them, they were verbally abused.