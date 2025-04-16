Ramappa being spruced up for ‘Miss World’ event

Mulugu: Mulugu district Administration is running against the time to spruce up UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple and other works that enhance the esthetics of the area in view of the arrival of the ‘Miss World’ team on May 14.

District Collector Diwakara TS, who held a review meeting with Superintendent of Police Shabirish, Additional Collectors Mahender G and Sampath Rao at the Collectorate on Tuesday, said that arrangements should be in such a way to attract global tourists.

Referring to transportation, the Collector directed the officials to complete the road repair works between Md Ghousepally to Jangalapally; Jangalapally to Ramappa Temple; and Ramappa Temple to Haritha Hotel. He directed the district panchayat officer to take measures for the beautification of Welcome Arch. He directed the officials to paint the Haritha cottages to give them a new look.

Further, Diwakara directed the officials to create a WhatsApp group and include the officials those engaged in the event. He told the officials to update the progress of work by posting the photos. DSP Ravinder, M Panduranga Rao of Kakatiya Heritage Trust, and tourism officials were present.