Ramappa ready for President's visit

Mulugu:Palampet in Mulugu district, the abode of UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple has been turned into a fortress ahead of President Draupadi Murmu's visit on Wednesday (December 28). Speaking to media persons at Palampet on Monday, District Collector S Krishna Aditya said that arrangements have been in place for the President's visit. He said that the President will be visiting the temple from 2 pm to 4 pm.

He said that prohibitory orders will be in force in the surrounding areas of Ramappa Temple. He urged the people to cooperate with the administration. He said that they have arranged cultural programmes by tribals. Krishna Aditya said that the President will launch the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at Ramappa temple during her visit. It may be mentioned here that the Centre is going to develop the amenities with Rs 75 crore under the PRASAD scheme.

ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan and additional collector YV Ganesh were among other officials present.