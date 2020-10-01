Ranga Reddy: BJP leaders protest against LRS scheme

Ranga Reddy: BJP leaders demanded the government to cancel the LRS scheme and staged protest in front of Shadnagar municipal office on Wednesday.

On the occasion, BJP Shadnagar Constituency In-charge Sreevardhan Reddy said that the LRS scheme is a huge burden to the poor and middle-class people. These people buy 100 to 150 yards of land and now they have to pay huge amounts of fees to regularise those plots. The Telangana government has failed to fulfil their promise of providing double bedroom flats to the people. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 1.50 lakh to each for constructing 2.16 lakh houses. But, the State government has failed to provide houses to the people.

District BJP General Secretary Depally Ashok Goud, District official spokesperson Venkatesh Gupta, Venkatesh, Murali, Vamshi Krishna and other leaders participated in the programme.