Ranga Reddy: Collector Amoi Kumar's Dharani registration inspection continues

Ranga Reddy: District Collector Amoi Kumar inspected the registration process of Dharani portal at Badangpet municipality limits on Monday.

During his visit, the Collector said that the government has decided to register all the agriculture and non-agriculture lands under the Dharani portal and the registrations and mutation process will be done after Dussehra.

The Collector later directed the officials to complete registration work within stipulated time. An official has been appointed for supervising the process in each mandal.