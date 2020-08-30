Ranga Reddy: MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy distributes Kalyana-Shaadi cheques to 130 beneficiaries

Ranga Reddy: Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy distributed cheques under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Scheme on Saturday which is ambitiously being carried by Telangana government.



The MLA distributed cheques worth Rs 1.33 crore to 130 beneficiaries at Sri Sai Sharanam garden in Yacham.

On the occasion, he said that under the scheme the government is giving an assistance of Rs 1, 00, 116, and is aimed at preventing child marriages and support marriage expense for financially distressed families. The Telangana government is striving the development the poor people in the State, he added.

Yacharam MPP Kopu Sukanya, ZPTC Jangamma, MRO Vinay Kumar and other leaders participated in the programme.