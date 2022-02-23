Rangareddy: Police nabs inter-state truck tyres thieves' gang

Rangareddy: The cops of LB Nagar along with IT Cell and Pahadi-Sharief Police apprehended three inter-state lorry tyres thieves in the limits of Pahadi-Sharief PS on Tuesday. The inter-state gang was arrested on charges of robbing a driver at gunpoint and decamping with a load of truck tyres on 17th Febraury. The police recovered 152 MRF Tyres worth Rs 29.64 lakhs, Rs 20,000 cash, Maruthi Ciaz car, Honda Activa, 4 mobile phones and 8 MM cartridge all worth a total of Rs 42.84 Lakhs.

According to the sources, the accused were identified as Jamsheed Khan native of Haryana State, Rahil Khan resident of Haryana State (absconding), Azad resident of Haryana State (absconding), Afroz Ali Khan resident of Yakathpura, Hyderabad, Syed Basith Hussain resident of Rain Bazar Chaman, Hyderabad and Kamal Kabra resident of Begam Bazar, Hyderabad. The accused Jamsheed Khan was arrested at Delhi Airport while escaping by flight and recovered a 8 MM live cartridge which was thrown near a

Godown in Katedan area. The police said that the accused Jamsheed Khan, Rahil Khan and Azad used to recede at Lorry tyre factories or godowns, get in to the loaded containers as passengers, while travelling they threat the drivers with weapon, tie them with ropes and rob the tyres from loaded container. Later, sell them to receivers at half rates. In the recent case, the gang robbed a lorry that was travelling from Tamilnadu to Haryana.

At Tiruchi the offenders Jamsheed Khan and Rahil Khan asked lift to travel to Haryana State as they belong to Haryana, hence the lorry driver gave lift. While travelling from Tamilnadu to Haryana on the way on February 17, when they reached near Tipparthi of Nalgonda district, the accused threatened the driver with fire arm and stopped the container by road side and tied up driver and cleaner with rope and blindfolded them.

Later, the accused robbed the container and fled away. The operation was carries under the supervision of Rachakonda CP Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda additional commissioner Sudheer Babu, LB Nagar DCP Sunpreeth Singh, Crimes DCP Yadagiri and other police personnel.