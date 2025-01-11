Rangoli Competitions Showcase Tradition and Creativity in Gadwal.

Gadwal : Former ZPTC Basu Shyamala and Hanumanthu Naidu Attend as Chief Guests.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) organized Rangoli competitions at the Degree College in Gadwal town. Former ZPTC Basu Shyamala attended the event as the chief guest, observed the Rangoli designs created by students, and presented prizes to the winners.

Addressing the gathering, she said:

Rangoli art is a cherished tradition of the Telugu people, symbolizing creativity and cultural heritage. She appreciated the students for their innovative and skillful Rangoli designs and commended AIDWA for organizing the event, which promotes traditional art forms.

Participants in the Event:

AIDWA President Narmada,Ganjipeta Raju,Sriramulu,,KangaruTimmappa,Md. Maj,Bhaskar,Akepogu Raju,Prabhakar,Raghunath, ReddyJamanna,Batukanna,Mur,Praveen,Surender,Madhu, Imran,Afraidi and

Leaders of the All India Democratic Women's Association, college students, and local residents also participated enthusiastically, making the event a grand success.




























