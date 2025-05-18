Rare hip surgery performed at Pallavi hospital

Mancherial: Pallavi Hospital in Mancherial has successfully completed a rare and complex revision hip replacement surgery, marking a significant milestone for the district-level healthcare facility. The operation was led by senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Bollabathini Raju.

The patient, Bhagyalakshmi (42) from Ramakrishnapur, had originally undergone a hip replacement 15 years ago but began facing complications just five years later, suffering for the past decade. After thorough evaluation at Pallavi Hospital near Chowrasta, Dr Raju diagnosed failure of the previous implant and recommended a revision hip replacement—a procedure typically performed in major city hospitals like Hyderabad due to its high risk and complexity.

“With the patient’s and her family’s consent, we undertook this challenge and performed the surgery at a significantly lower cost than metropolitan hospitals,” Dr Raju said.

He highlighted the critical importance of post-operative care for successful recovery. Paediatric specialist Dr Sai Sruja, hospital administrator Naveen, and the entire medical team contributed significantly to the surgery and recovery process.

Bhagyalakshmi is recovering well and is expected to resume normal activities within a month.