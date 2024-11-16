Ready for debate on BRS 10 year rule and Congress one year's, TPCC Chief Mahesh Goud

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud announced the revival of the Moosi River during a coordination meeting attended by District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents from Warangal district. The meeting, which took place today, saw the participation of several prominent leaders, including Ministers Konda Surekha, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Minister's Adviser Vem Narendra Reddy, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and various MLAs and public representatives.

During the meeting, Goud stated that a review meeting was conducted regarding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit scheduled for the 19th of this month. He expressed his displeasure, accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of speaking freely asserting the Congress party's readiness to compare ten years of BRS governance with their own year in power.

"We are prepared to discuss the ten years of development under BRS versus the progress we have made in just one year," Goud emphasized. He reiterated that the Moosi River's revival is a priority for the Congress party, adding that the celebrations for the party’s one-year rule would showcase the advancements made for women and various sections of society.