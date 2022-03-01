Realtors shot dead in Hyderabad, land dispute suspected

Unidentified assailants opened fire at two real estate businessmen here at Ibrahimpatnam of Rangareddy district on Tuesday. The realtor, Srinivas Reddy who sustained the bullet injuries was dead on the spot while another identified as Raghavendra Reddy was injured and died while undergoing treatment at hospital.



The incident took place near Karnamguda village when the assailants opened fire at Mahindra Scorpio vehicle in which Srinivas Reddy was travelling in. The injured Raghavendra Reddy, a resident of Amberpet told the police that the assailants attacked them when they were going to Karnamguda. Locals who noticed the blood marks on the vehicle and a person lying unconsciously on the ground informed the police.

The police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in BN Reddy area where he succumbed to the injuries. The police said that Srinivas Reddy is a resident of Almasguda.

The police suspect that a land dispute may have resulted in the incident.