Rebel MLA Rajagopal Reddy quits from Congress and MLA post

Hyderabad: The rebel MLA Komatireddi Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday finally came out to announce his decision of leaving Congress and also resigning as Munugodu MLA. Rajagopal on Tuesday held press conference in regards to announce his decision. Addressing the media, he said that the TRS will now develop the constituency inorder to win in bypolls.

Referring to Dubbaka and Huzurabad bypolls when the then TRS leaders from both constituencies Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender shifted loyalties to BJP and resigned from MLA posts to fight on saffron ticket, the TRS party tried their level best to defeat the TRS ousted leaders but tasted loss in the hands of BJP, he said.

Both Dubbaka and Huzurabad saw plenty of development during the bypolls time as TRS was hungry to win elections in those constituencies, he added.

Likewise, if I resign from MLA post, the TRS government will develop the constituency only to win in the bypolls, he said. The rebel leader denied his joining into saffron but said that he would join a party which is capable of defeating the TRS party in the next elections.

He said that many already began discussing about the Munugodu constituency since a month now and they will continue to do so in future. He added that the TRS failed to fulfill any promise it made to the people of the State. He also said that the tribals in the State are still fighting for Podu lands.

The decision of bypoll in Munugode assembly segment is now inevitable with the sitting Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy making public his decision to quit the assembly and to the Congress party.

Reddy, known for his wavering statements, has finally bitten the bullet and declared in a press conference.

Though he did not declare his intention to join the BJP, it's an open secret that the BJP central leadership is behind his decision to resign to force a bypoll in Telangana and contest on its behalf.