Reclaim land grabbed during BRS regime; give to poor: Min Adluri

Hyderabad: Ina strong message against illegal encroachments, Minister for SC, ST WelfareAdluri Laxman Kumar has directed officials to reclaim government lands allegedly occupied by ineligible individuals during the decade-long BRS rule and redistribute them to deserving poor families.

Addressing an awareness programme on the household solar scheme at Nandi Medaram village in Dharmaram mandal on Saturday, the minister said the state government was committed to safeguarding public lands and ensuring that they benefit the genuinely eligible sections of society.

He alleged that during the previous regime, several government lands in villages such as Narsingapur, Kheelavanparthi and Dharmaram were encroached upon by unauthorised individuals. “Revenue officials must undertake a special drive to identify encroachments, cancel irregular pattas wherever necessary and restore the lands to government control so that they can be allocated to the poor,” he asserted.

The minister emphasised that the present government would not tolerate the misuse of public property and would act firmly against those who had illegally occupied state lands.

During the visit, Laxman Kumar also instructed officials to expedite the development of a sports ground at Dharmaram mandal headquarters. He directed that the land earmarked for the facility be levelled within 15 days and developed with amenities suitable for cricket, volleyball and a walking track. He remarked that Dharmaram held a special place in his political journey and assured that the region would receive focused attention in development initiatives.

Highlighting the government’s renewable energy push, the minister urged residents of Nandi Medaram to fully utilise the solar scheme being implemented in the village.

He noted that the village had been selected as a 100 per cent solar-powered village initiative through the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

In the first phase, solar panels with a capacity of two kilowatts are being installed for 1,486 domestic electricity connections, while the second phase will extend solar power to 628 agricultural pump sets, he said.

The government has allocated Rs 51 crore to transform Medaram into a fully solar-powered village. Additionally, Rs 36 lakh has been sanctioned for the replacement of electricity lines to strengthen the local power infrastructure.

The minister further stated that borewells had been drilled to address drinking water needs in the village and that 80 houses under the Indiramma housing scheme had been sanctioned to eligible beneficiaries.

Concluding his address, Laxman Kumar reiterated that the government’s twin focus would remain on protecting public assets and expanding welfare-driven development, ensuring that both land and resources ultimately serve the state’s most disadvantaged communities.