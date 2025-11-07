Record details of students in Udice, Collector orders school, colleges

The details of every student in all government, private schools and junior colleges should be recorded in Udice, directed Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy while holding a meeting with Education department officials, college principals and school headmasters here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that for the benefit of students, the government is storing their details in Udice. Keeping this in mind, he advised that no one should be lazy in recording the details and that it should be completed on a war footing.

He said that the Aadhaar biometric update of the required students should be done and the details should be recorded in Udice. Similarly, he advised that an Aadhar card should be generated for every student. He also said that the process of recording details in private schools and colleges should be completed within two days. He ordered to take action against those who did not register the details within the deadline. The number of students in schools should match the UDIS details.

Additional Collector Ankit, Trainee Collector Caroline Chingtian Mavi, DIEO Ravikumar, DEO Ashok and others participated in this meeting.