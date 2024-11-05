Recovery of embezzled money demanded by women

Ramannapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): Women from the village of Dubbaka, under the Samabhavana Sangha groups, have demanded full recovery of money embezzled by VBK Katepalli Lingaswamy. They also called for legal action against him and the IKP and bank officials who assisted him. The women allege that funds taken as loans from banks were illegally transferred by VBK into his and his family members’ accounts, and that he has been collecting extra instalments from them.

On Monday, the women besieged the Mandal Parishad Office and later conducted a half-hour roadblock on the Chityala–Bhuvanagiri road to press their demands. Leaders from various parties supported the protest, and when the local Circle Inspector (CI) arrived, the women confronted him about the incident. The situation escalated, prompting the police to take the CI to the station.

Meanwhile, when questioned, Lingaswamy allegedly admitted before IKP officials that he used Rs 16.8 lakhs over the past two years, of which he claims to have deposited around Rs 10 lakhs back into the accounts of some women.

Sub-Inspector (SI) P Mallayya assured the women that legal action would be taken if complaints were filed, persuading them to end the roadblock.

Later, a petition was filed with MPDO B Yakub Naik, demanding justice.

Moreover, the women gathered outside the SBI bank to argue with bank officials, questioning how loans and fund transfers were authorised without their involvement.