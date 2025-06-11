Red Flags Rise, Voices Roar: CPI Marks 100 Years with Powerful Call for Equality and Justice

Mahabubnagar: Red Flags Rise, Voices Roar: CPI Marks 100 Years with Powerful Call for Equality and JusticeIn a powerful show of unity and ideology, the Communist Party of India (CPI) painted Palamuru red on Wednesday, celebrating its centenary with thunderous slogans, cultural vibrancy, and a fiery reaffirmation of its relevance in modern India.

Leading the charge was CPI State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, who declared that "Communism is not just an ideology of the past—it is a living force against today’s exploitation." He reminded the nation that the CPI’s legacy is built on sacrifices during India's freedom struggle and continues to offer a vision of a just, equal society.

Thousands marched with red flags from the CPI office to Almas Function Hall via Telangana Chowrasta, Ambedkar Chowk, and Ashok Talkies, chanting slogans that echoed through the town. Folk artists from Prajanatyamandali added rhythm and power to the event with traditional drum dances, electrifying the atmosphere.

Addressing the massive gathering, Sambasiva Rao said, "As long as inequality, exploitation, and oppression exist, Marxism and Leninism remain the only way forward for the poor." Taking aim at current political trends, he accused the ruling systems of fostering caste, communal, and corporate divisions. He warned that such divisive politics threaten the foundations of Indian democracy.

Referring to BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's repeated remarks about ending communism, Rao responded sharply: "Those who want to destroy communism will turn to ashes. You cannot kill an ideology with guns or propaganda. The very fear of returning Maoist bodies shows the moral strength of our movement."

He challenged other parties to compare their record of sacrifices, saying, "Where else will you find leaders who give up all personal wealth, face jail, fake cases, and still stand by the people till their last breath?"

The CPI leader made a passionate appeal to the youth and students to enter politics not for power, but to serve the people and fight inequality. The event also served as a launchpad for the next phase of the centenary celebrations, with plans for a grand public meeting in Khammam on December 26, 2026.

CPI State Executive Member M. Bala Narasimha demanded that governments at the Centre and state fulfill their election promises, warning that ignoring people’s issues would have serious consequences. He called for preparing the party ranks for widespread agitation in the coming days.

The event was attended by a wide range of CPI leaders and supporters, including district secretary B. Balakishan, state committee member H. Anandji, senior leader Ushannaiah, and many more. Their presence underscored CPI’s deep roots and enduring strength among workers, peasants, and the common people.

Why CPI Still Matters

In an era dominated by money power and identity politics, the CPI’s centenary celebrations serve as a powerful reminder of the party’s continued relevance. With a legacy of struggle, sacrifice, and social commitment, CPI still stands as the voice of the working class, the poor, and the voiceless in India.

As inequality widens and democratic institutions face erosion, CPI's call for people-centric politics resonates louder than ever. And in towns like Mahabubnagar, the red flag still rises with pride.