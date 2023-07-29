Live
- TSSPDCL to fix damaged transformers, poles
- Trimulgherry lake all set to get a new lease of life
- Rana, Dulquer collaborates for multi-lingual ‘Kaantha’
- TDP demands Jogi to tender apology to Naidu
- Neonatal ICU opened at old govt hospital
- South Central Railway to cancel few MMTS trains
- Officials on toes as flood threat continues
- Moharrum symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Governor Tamilisai
- New scenes and a song to be added in ‘Baby’ from August 1st week
- Proposal for road passage through SVU kicks up a row
Refer dental bill to standing panel: MP
Urges Union Health Minister to consider views of professional bodies on the bill
Khammam: BRS Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya, stating that the professional organisations related to dentists are expressing many objections over the National Dental Commission Bill 2020 and that the Bill should be sent to the Standing Committee before consideration and discussion.
In a letter, Rao requested the minister to immediately send the Bill to the Standing Committee for consideration of objections, stating that by sending the bill to the Standing Committee, all people would be informed and also have an opportunity to take dental professional advice.
Meanwhile, the MP said he visit the flood-affected areas to monitor relief operations on Saturday in the erstwhile Khammam distric