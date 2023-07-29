  • Menu
Refer dental bill to standing panel: MP

MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Urges Union Health Minister to consider views of professional bodies on the bill

Khammam: BRS Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya, stating that the professional organisations related to dentists are expressing many objections over the National Dental Commission Bill 2020 and that the Bill should be sent to the Standing Committee before consideration and discussion.

In a letter, Rao requested the minister to immediately send the Bill to the Standing Committee for consideration of objections, stating that by sending the bill to the Standing Committee, all people would be informed and also have an opportunity to take dental professional advice.

Meanwhile, the MP said he visit the flood-affected areas to monitor relief operations on Saturday in the erstwhile Khammam distric

