Remove side drain constructed on Edgah land: AIMIM

Karimnagar: AIMIM city president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain along with party councillors inspected Edgah at Saleh Nagar here on Monday, following a request by the Mouji of Edgah, Muthavalli Shaik Abu Bakar Khalid.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Hussain alleged that some persons encroached the land that belonged to the Edgah and constructed compound wall. Besides, municipal officials were constructing side drains through the Edgah land for drainage water.

Hence, the Edgah Mouji Abu Bakar Khalid requested them to inspect and try to speak with the house owners, who encroached the land. On consulting the house owners and explaining them about the issue, the house owners agreed to remove compound walls constructed in Edgah land, he explained.

Ahmed Hussain pointed out that it's not correct to construct side drains near a place where the people of a community treat as sacred place. 18th division Corporator Sudagoni Madhavi Ashok responded positively to the request to remove the side drain constructed through the Edgah land and assured that she would talk to the officials of municipal corporation and would take initiation for removing the same, Ahmed Hussain explained.

Former Deputy Mayor Abbas Sami, AIMIM corporator Mohammad Sharfuddin and other leaders were present.