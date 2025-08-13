renowned temples in CM Revanth’s constituency to soon get a face lift

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy focused on the development of temples in Kodangal assembly constituency. The Chief Minister held a review of the development of temples and instructed the authorities to take suitable measures for it.

CM Revanth Reddy decided to develop Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kodangal, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Daulatabad, Shiva temple and Venugopala Swamy temple in Kosgi. The development of the historic Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kodangal on the lines of TTD in an area of six acres was approved in the meeting. The officials briefed the CM about the designs for the development of the famous temple. The Chief Minister reviewed the designs of Prakara Mandapam, Mada Veedhulu, Bhu Varaha Swamy temple, Garbhagudi, and Maha Mandapam .

CM Revanth Reddy also reviewed the designs of the development of Daulatabad and Kosgi temples and made some suggestions including the construction of the temples with stone structures in a magnificent manner.

Chief Secretary L Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretaries to CM Seshadri, Srinivasa Raju, Secretary Manik Raj, Endowment Department Commissioner Venkat Rao, Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain, Kodangal Area Development Authority Special Officer Venkat Reddy and others participated in this review meeting.