Report directly to me if anyone demands money, asserts Jupally

Kollapur (Nagarkurnool): Excise, Tourism, and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stated that the government’s primary goal is the welfare of the poor and that all eligible beneficiaries will receive welfare schemes in a transparent manner. He made it clear that any demand for money in the selection of beneficiaries will not be tolerated and asked people to report such issues directly to him.

The minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 1.81 crore to 180 beneficiaries from the constituency at the Kollapur camp office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government is implementing several welfare programmes to support poor families. “The Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes are bringing financial relief and happiness to poor families by supporting the marriages of girl children,” he said. “Despite financial difficulties, the government is ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive welfare assistance,” said the minister.

He noted that due to the excessive debts incurred during the previous BRS government, the state is currently unable to provide one tola of gold to the scheme beneficiaries. However, he emphasised that ensuring justice to every eligible family and lighting up poor households remains the government’s core objective.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the government is focusing on education, healthcare, welfare, and development,” said Jupally. He highlighted that women’s welfare is being given top priority through free bus travel, enhancement of Aarogyasri health coverage up to Rs 10 lakh, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free electricity up to 200 units for poor households.

He added that Indiramma housing, the fine rice scheme, and issuance of new ration cards are ongoing processes and eligible people need not worry. “The government is also giving top priority to farmers through free power supply, irrigation support, investment assistance and minimum support price, ensuring their welfare,” he said.