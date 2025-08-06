Residents Demand Urgent Repairs to Koyal Dinne Road; BJP Warns of Protest

Gadwal: BJP Municipal President of Vaddepally, Boya Ramakrishna, has urged authorities to repair the severely damaged Koyal Dinne Road adjacent to Kurnool Road, as part of his ward-level inspection across the municipality limits.

The road, which lies near the NH-44 national highway, is frequently used by school children, local residents, and motorcyclists. However, even a small amount of rainfall makes the road slippery and dangerous due to the accumulation of mud and potholes, leading to frequent accidents and falls.

Heavy vehicle movement along this stretch, combined with poor road infrastructure, has resulted in large potholes that collect knee-deep water during rains. Residents are demanding that at the very least, the stretch falling under the municipal boundary be paved with a proper BT (Bituminous) road.

Adding to the woes, the road lacks proper drainage and cement concrete (CC) roads, leading to water stagnation directly on the road surface. The residents of surrounding colonies, especially near Wards 9 and 10, are facing serious health concerns, with children and adults suffering from diseases like dengue and malaria due to stagnant water and unhygienic conditions.

Locals, led by BJP leaders, have warned that if the municipality fails to respond and take immediate action, they will stage a protest in the muddy Koyal Dinne road itself.

The protest appeal and inspection were attended by BJP district vice president Madhusudan Goud, town general secretary Boya Venkateshwarlu, vice presidents Mohan Yadav, Shekhar Achari, Eshwar, Naresh, Raghavendra, Boya Hussain, Govardhan, Hari, Ayyaraju, and others.