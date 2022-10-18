Resignation 'rumours' in social media worry TRS leaders

Hyderabad: Social media is leaving the TRS leaders, including the public representatives, a worried lot after news about them leaving the party and looking towards other options going viral. Scores of leaders have come forward to deny 'rumours' in the last couple of days.

During the last few days the social media is abuzz about TRS leaders contemplating to leave the party, particularly after party senior leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud resigned from the party. There were rumours about another TRS leader, who is a former MLC, Karne Prabhakar, also following the footsteps of Goud. However, he put to rest the rumours by appearing beside the minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao the very next day.

The rumours did not end here. Another TRS leader, Paila Shekhar Reddy's name also figured stating that he was also looking at BJP. Reddy is MLA from Bhongir. He was quick to respond to rumours on social media. He said that he had no intentions to leave the party; he would rather take retirement from politics and focus on his business. Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud also clarified on message being circulated in social media. Rao gave a clarification that claims of him leaving the party were baseless. Taking to Twitter, he said, "a completely fake and baseless news is being circulating across social media & WhatsApp. A legal action will be issued to miscreants behind this. Jai Telangana .. Jai KCR.. Jai TRS."

Party leaders said they are taking care to ensure they send a clear message to their followers and also to the party high command. They are afraid that adverse reports like these may send wrong message and tarnish their image in the eyes of party chief. Hence they are coming up with clarifications, said a senior TRS functionary.