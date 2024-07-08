Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani immediately: DC BM Santhosh

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh stated that during the Praja Vani program held in the conference hall of the Collector's office on Monday, he, along with Additional Collectors Musini Venkateshwarlu and Narsinga Rao, received 45 complaints from people across the district. He noted that the attendees came to the Prajavani program with the hope and belief that their issues would be resolved.

The District Collector advised the officials to scrutinize the complaints submitted to the Prajavani program and resolve them immediately based on their merits. Officials from various departments participated in this program.