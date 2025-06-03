Resonance students excel in JEE Advanced

Warangal: More than 61 students of the Resonance Junior Colleges are likely to get admission in the IITs, Institute chairman Lekkala Raji Reddy said, referring to the results of the IIT – Advanced – 2025 on Monday. Speaking at the success meeting, Reddy said that their students secured good ranks without any foundation coaching.

Reddy said that they turned some students gems, even though they hail from rural areas. He wished the students would reach the pinnacle in their careers.

V Shashi Koushik 401; B Sahithi 642; Soumya 659; Anirudh 714; Sharan 750; Hruday 810; Siddhu 833; M Charan Teja 854; B Umesh Chandra 941;

The Resonance Directors Lekkala Mahender Reddy, Madireddy Devender Reddy, and CAO Lekkala Ramya Raji Reddy greeted the students and faculty on the occasion.