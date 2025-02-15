Revanth accuses KCR family of projecting Telangana history in their favour

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao and family were trying to project the Telangana history in their favour.

He unveiled ‘Vijaya Telangana’ book, written by senior leader T Devender Goud on Friday. The Chief Minister said, “KCR family tried to write the history that one person, one family and one political party is Telangana. Whereas in reality, the sacrifices of the students and youth who participated in the Telangana movement should be included in the history.”

Respecting the aspirations of the people, the Congress government has changed TS to TG soon after coming power and introduced ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ as the official song of the State, said the CM while adding that these are all people’s ideas and not his. The State government also announced a house and Rs one crore for nine Telangana activists who sacrificed everything during Telangana movement.

The CM recalled Devender Goud launching a political organisation for the cause of Telangana and giving his everything for the sake of Telangana.