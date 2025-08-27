Revanth and mantris take part in ‘voter adhikar yatra’ in Bihar

Hyderabad; Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues took part in the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, supporting Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in his campaign against alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, DansariAnasuya (Seethakka), and Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who joined the march in Supaul, Bihar.

Revanth Reddy and the ministers reached Darbhanga, Bihar, from New Delhi on Tuesday morning to participate in the yatra, which was launched against the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The Chief Minister was seen on an SUV alongside Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and other representatives of the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanded an apology from Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for inviting Revanth Reddy to the yatra. “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should apologise to the people of Bihar. Revanth Reddy had said the DNA of Bihar is inferior. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is with them in the yatra, should also apologise,” he said.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor also criticised the Congress party for inviting to the state someone who, according to Kishor, had previously abused the Bihari people. The former political strategist turned politician launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, aggressively questioning his relevance in Bihar. Kishor accused the Telangana CM of insulting the people of Bihar by claiming that “labour work is in the DNA of the people of Bihar”.