Revanth announces Rs 2,000 monthly stipend for ATC students

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the students who undergo training in Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) are being given a Rs 2,000 scholarship every month.

Speaking at an event here where he inaugurated 65 Advanced TechnologyCentres (ATCs) which earlier functioned as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs),the Chief Minister suggested to IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to convince Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for special funds and disburse the scholarship to the ATC students. Inaugurating ATCs (upgraded ITI institutions) at Mallepally on Saturday, Revanth Reddy further added the trained students in the ATCs will also be provided an opportunity of apprenticeship in the TGSRTC. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar should provide the apprentice facility to the students in the RTC, he said.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the ITIs. Students were not provided technical training in the last government and ITIs became weak due to not upgrading the courses, he charged. He said that it was the Congress government established ITIs in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in 1956. Today, the ITIs were upgraded as ATCs. The inauguration of 65 ATCs on a single day was a testimony to the sincerity of the state government to provide advanced technical education to the students, Revanth Reddy said.

“We have already completed 65 ATCs in the state and sanctioned another 51 ATCs. We will complete the construction of 51 ATCs within the year,” he disclosed.