Revanth: Cong ready to fight against Modi for foisting false cases against Sonia, Rahul

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that the Congress party is ready to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for registering false cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) State Executive meeting on Tuesday at Gandhi Bhavan premises, the Chief Minister strongly condemned the Modi government’s vendetta politics against the Gandhi family. He alleged that a money laundering case was booked against the Gandhi family in the National Herald newspaper case only to divert the attention of people from the ‘Vote Chori’ campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi across the country.

“Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Gandhi family started the National Herald newspaper with their own assets and played a key role in the country’s freedom struggle.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi worked hard to financially support the families of the National Herald employees,” the Chief Minister said, stating that Congress appointed key leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge as board directors and revived the newspaper. He stressed that not a single rupee of the government was used in running the paper, which was running with the assets inherited by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the party was adopting a resolution strongly condemning the illegal cases filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “We are giving a strong message to Narendra Modi that we will stand by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and fight for anything if necessary. It is also everyone’s responsibility to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister of India.”