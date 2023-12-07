Revanth lands at Begumpet airport on a special flight

Hyderabad: Chief Minister designate A Revanth Reddy landed at Begumpet airport on a special flight coming from Delhi. He returned to Hyderabad to a ‘heroes welcome’ from his fans from Telangana and AP and his village people and party leaders after he wrapped up the Delhi visit, following his meeting with the party’s top brass.

Among those who came to receive hom were from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well. It may be mentioned that Revanth’s son-in-law is from Bhimavaram in West Godavari District. Similarly many from Revanths home town also were seen at airport. Reddy, who expressed gratitude to party’s High Command in Delhi, returned to Hyderabad amid heightened security in accordance with the protocol. The leader who was flanked by the admirers upon landing, later left in a special convoy being escorted by vehicles commanded by the high ranking police officials.

Following his swearing in on Thursday the ‘intelligence security wing’ and grey hounds will be part of the core team handling his security. His convoy will have a fleet of vehicles carrying jammers, escort vehicle, pilot vehicle, and ambulances. The entire security will be under the command of a DSP ranking officer.