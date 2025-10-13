Revanth names Sriram Sagar 2nd phase after Damodar Reddy

Thungaturthi (Suryapet): ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy said that Phase-2 of the Sriram Sagar Project will be named as Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy SRSP Project. He promised that a government order concerning this will be released within 24 hours.

On Sunday, Revanth led a memorial, accompanied by Deputy CM Mallu Batti Vikramarka, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with senior Congress leaders. The dignitaries garlanded a portrait of Damodara Reddy and offered floral tributes during an emotionally charged ceremony.

In his remarks, Revanth described Damodara Reddy’s death as an irreplaceable loss not only for the Congress party but for the people of Nalgonda and surrounding districts. He recalled the late leader’s lifelong commitment to public service, noting that Damodara Reddy represented the region as an MLA five times and served twice as a minister in the united Andhra Pradesh government.

Speakers at the memorial highlighted Damodar Reddy’s legacy: Drinking water and irrigation advocacy, protection of party cadres during turbulent times, and steadfast service to the poor. He was praised for championing the Sri Ram Sagar Project and campaigning for allocation of Godavari waters to drought-prone areas of Nalgonda. Those efforts, leaders said, reflected a development vision rooted in irrigation, education and long-term rural prosperity.

Several speakers emphasized Damodara Reddy’s personal sacrifice. Born into a family with substantial landholdings across Nalgonda and Khammam, he reportedly did not use his position to amass wealth. Instead, he is remembered for relinquishing inherited properties in service of public causes. That selflessness, participants said, marked him as a different kind of politician.

Former party workers and associates recounted episodes from periods of intense factional violence in the district when Damodara Reddy provided refuge to thousands of Congress supporters and helped maintain the party’s foothold in the region.

He was also credited with humanitarian action during the region’s fluorosis crisis, seeking long-term water solutions to protect public health. The ceremony closed with an appeal from leaders to carry forward Damodara Reddy’s developmental focus and ethical approach to politics. As tributes continued, the mood remained reflective. For many in attendance, the veteran leader’s life offered a model of sacrificial leadership and a blueprint for addressing persistent regional problems like water scarcity and agrarian distress.