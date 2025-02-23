Revanth pushing State into financial crisis: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of pushing the State into financial crisis through mismanagement and false propaganda. Speaking at a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, KTR defended the BRS regime’s decade-long achievements under former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and challenged Revanth Reddy to a debate in the Assembly on the State’s economic progress.

In a direct challenge, KTR dared Revanth Reddy to hold an open debate in the Assembly on Telangana’s financial status.

KTR cited the State Statistical Atlas Report, an official government document, which he claims contradicts Revanth Reddy’s statements on rising debt. “The Congress government itself released a report showing how Telangana’s financial position strengthened under KCR’s leadership. Yet, Revanth continues to spread falsehoods,” he said. Highlighting the achievements in the agricultural sector, KTR credited the Kaleshwaram and Mission Kakatiya projects for revolutionising irrigation in Telangana. He criticised the Congress government for allegedly neglecting irrigation projects and mismanaging water resources.

“By emptying the Medigadda barrage, the Congress government has created an artificial water crisis, harming farmers,” KTR accused. He criticised Revanth Reddy for allegedly comparing Telangana to a cancer patient, calling it an insult to the people of the State. “Only a wicked mind like Revanth Reddy can compare a progressive State to a terminal disease.

His words reflect his incompetence and disdain for Telangana’s growth,” KTR added. KTR alleged a secret understanding between the BJP and Revanth Reddy, questioning why the Central government has not acted against corruption in Telangana. “Despite several complaints, the BJP has not taken action against scams like the Amrut tender scandal, in which Revanth Reddy’s relatives are involved. Is there a hidden deal between the BJP and Revanth Reddy,” KTR questioned.

He demanded that BJP leader Bandi Sanjay clarify the party’s stance and take

action against corruption if they are serious about protecting public funds.