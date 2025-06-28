Revanth recalls PV’s radical reforms

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remembered former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, who was also a polyglot, writer and father of economic reforms in the country, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on June 28.

The Chief Minister praised Narasimha Rao for bringing revolutionary reforms in the economic sector and accelerating the country’s development in all sectors during his stint as Prime Minister.

The economic reforms introduced by the former prime minister helped India become a $5 trillion economy today, the CM said, adding that a slew of innovative policies were also introduced in the Education system, including setting up of Navodaya Vidyalayas during Narasimha Rao’s tenure.

Revanth Reddy recollected that it was PV Narasimha Rao who launched Gurukul education by establishing Residential Schools as the Education Minister in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh state. The People’s Government initiated the complete overhaul of the state education system with the inspiration of PV Narasimha Rao, the CM said.