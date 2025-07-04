Revanth Reddy and Kharge unveils statue of former CM Rosaiah in Lakadikapul

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah at Lakadikapul in the city, commemorating his contributions on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Dignitaries, including Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, and TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, were in attendance, alongside Rosaiah's family members.

They reflected on his dedicated service to a united Andhra Pradesh, ensuring his legacy is remembered fondly.