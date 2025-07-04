  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Revanth Reddy and Kharge unveils statue of former CM Rosaiah in Lakadikapul

Revanth Reddy and Kharge unveils statue of former CM Rosaiah in Lakadikapul
x
Highlights

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah at Lakadikapul in the city, commemorating his contributions on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah at Lakadikapul in the city, commemorating his contributions on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Dignitaries, including Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, and TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, were in attendance, alongside Rosaiah's family members.

They reflected on his dedicated service to a united Andhra Pradesh, ensuring his legacy is remembered fondly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick