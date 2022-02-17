Revanth Reddy arrested ahead of protest call in view of CM KCR birthday

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has been taken into preventive custody by the police from his residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday morning. He was sent to Jubilee Hills police station.



Revanth Reddy and the youth Congress has called for the protests across the state in the view of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao' s birthday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Revanth Reddy shared a video of him being arrested by the police. He said, "Second day in the row Police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday. Unemployed youth are giving up lives... Is this time to celebrate?!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, wishes pour in for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday. BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay wrote extending wishes to the Chief Minister. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the CM and tweeted "Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO."

On the other hand, the TRS party has planned mega celebrations across the state to mark the occasion.