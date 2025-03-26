Revanth Reddy criticises KCR family, says internal rivalry a curse for Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the KCR family, stating that their internal conflicts have become a curse for the state. Speaking at a public event, Revanth Reddy asserted that elections would not be held according to the wishes of the BRS leaders and that the democratic process would proceed as per constitutional norms.

He further criticised the previous BRS government, accusing it of presenting a "paper budget" in the past and failing to implement real development. He also mentioned that despite warnings from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the BRS administration did not rectify its financial mismanagement.

Referring to allegations of bias, Revanth Reddy dismissed claims that his government was discriminating against certain regions. "We do not show any partiality. If KCR meets me, I will still discuss the development of Gajwel," he stated, reaffirming his commitment to regional progress.

The chief minister was joined by leaders Padma Rao, Krishna Mohan, and Yadayya, who also addressed the gathering. Revanth Reddy concluded his speech by urging the opposition to stop defaming his government and asserting that his administration would speak only through its actions. "We will say only what we have done, and we will do only what we have promised," he declared.